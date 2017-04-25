Long-term addiction treatment home for women set to open in Hamilton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A long-term addiction recovery center for women is set to officially open in Hamilton County this weekend.

It was a vision so big it took a couple of years to finally become reality. Transformations Center for Healing is a home that will house 10 women on their journey to beating their drug addiction.

Laci Giboney got the vision for them home during a prison sentence as a result of crimes she committed during her heroin addiction.

"I just really feel like god spoke to me and said ‘hey this is what I want you to do’ and so at that point in time I had just come to know him and trust him and I believed it," Laci said.

Eleven years later, she leased a home in need of major repairs on the Life Church property in Noblesville. It's a rehab project compliments of an entire community. Many of the appliances were donated. Family and friends volunteered their time. Local businesses performed major renovations as part of the Design for a Difference project.

"A safe home, it's a secure place where women who are weary and they are tired and they are ready and committed to recovery," Laci said.

Through her own recovery journey and now as a licensed social worker, Laci knew what it was like to fail in short term rehab programs. So the home can house 10 women who will live there for one year. It's a holistic approach that will include exercise, a sauna detox, along with art and recreational therapy.

And now the home is ready to share the experience Laci encountered with other women.

"It has been wild and it has been extraordinary and it has impacted me from the deepest of my soul and changed me. I will never be the same person."

The program is completely self-paid and costs $30,000 for the entire year. The team is looking to form partnerships so they can offer scholarships to women who are looking for long-term support. If you’re interested in applying or would like to share this information with a loved one click here for more information.

An open house celebration will take place Saturday, April 29 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the home at 2200 Sheridan Road in Noblesville.

Below is a flyer thanking those who contributed to the home.