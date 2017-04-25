× Overnight I-465 lane closures this week at south side I-65 bridge project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Overnight closures of up to two lanes of westbound I-465 and the northbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-465 are scheduled for each night this week starting at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. as part of the $19.6 million project rebuilding six I-65 bridges over I-465 and Lick Creek on the south side of Indianapolis.

Current ramp closures:

The eastbound I-465 ramp to northbound I-65 is closed for the duration of the construction project, and (2) the southbound I-65 ramp to eastbound I-465 was closed April 10 for up to 150 days.

During these ramp closures, signed detours direct traffic south on I-65 to Southport Road (Exit 103) to return northbound on I-65.

Two lanes of southbound I-65 are shifted across the median to share the widened northbound side of the interstate. Opposing directions of traffic are separated by temporary concrete barriers. Traffic is expected to remain in this Phase 1 configuration through mid-summer.

Later this summer, both directions of I-65 traffic will be shifted to share the southbound side of the interstate while construction is completed on the northbound side. Phase 2 will also close (3) the northbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-465 for up to 150 days.

Bridge construction is expected to be substantially complete, with all lanes and ramps open to traffic, before the end of this year.

Traffic during construction:

Traffic lane shifts, median crossovers and ramp closures are necessary to complete the project in phases while maximizing safety and mobility. Northbound I-65 will have three lanes and southbound I-65 will have two lanes throughout construction, except for overnight lane closures.

I-465 underneath the bridges have closed shoulders and overnight lane closures. Specific dates and traffic restrictions will be announced in advance and communicated to motorists using electronic message signs. All interstate lane closures will be scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The I-65 and I-465 speed limits are reduced to 55 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present and lights are flashing.