Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another mother at Lafayette day care

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – One mother was stabbed and another woman was arrested after a fight broke out at a day care in Lafayette.

Police responded to the Dennis Burton Day Care Center on North 19th Street around 5 p.m. on a report of an altercation.

Witnesses at the scene told police that two mothers arrived at the day care to pick up their children when they began fighting. Police said one of the women, later identified as 24-year-old Adrianne Baker, pulled out a knife during the altercation and stabbed the other woman in the arm.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and police say Baker was arrested. She is currently being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail and faces a preliminary charge of batter by means of a deadly weapon. Officers say they will review the case to determine whether any additional charges will be filed.

No children were harmed at the day care during the incident.