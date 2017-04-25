Man seriously hurt after motorcycle, truck collide on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after a Tuesday morning crash on the west side.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Rockville Road near High School Road.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating. The Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) was also called to the scene.

Investigators said the motorcycle pulled out of the parking lot at a Speedway and was heading westbound when the truck, which was going eastbound, turned left into its path.

The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, but investigators said the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The driver of the truck cooperated with the investigation, and police said an alcohol test turned up negative. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected in connection with the crash.