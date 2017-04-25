× Police search for man charged in fatal drunk driving crash in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Hancock County investigators are searching for a man accused of killing a female passenger during a crash.

Police say Jason Phelps was driving while intoxicated around 11:30 p.m. on March 4, 2017 in the 700 block of South State in Greenfield. He flipped his truck, slid into a house, and killed his female passenger, Dalene Charron.

Police say his BAC registered three times the legal limit.

Since the crash, Phelps has failed to appear in court to face the charges. He also has two active warrants for his arrest for domestic violence in Shelby County.

If you have any information about Phelps’ whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.