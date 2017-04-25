× Suspected Franklin Township ‘creeper’ pleads guilty to battery, residential entry in 2015 case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man accused of breaking into a home and attacking a young girl in 2015 will spend nearly eight months in prison.

According to court documents, the family’s teenage son heard footsteps, followed by his sister screaming. He ran to his sister’s room and saw a man leaving. The son threw a punch at the suspect and the man fled in a vehicle.

That man was later identified as Weston Gray after a different homeowner posted security video that seemed to show him trying to get inside her home.

The family of the battery victim told police they believed the man in that video was the suspect in their home invasion. He was subsequently arrested.

Tuesday, Gray pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of residential entry.

Police say Gray could be tied to several cases of a man creeping around homes in Franklin Township, but no other charges have been filed.

