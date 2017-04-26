× Chip sealing projects scheduled across southwest Indiana

VINCENNES, Ind. —The Indiana Department of Transportation have announced short-term road closures for chip seal operations across southwest Indiana beginning in early May.

INDOT maintenance staff have identified nine different state highways for preservation through chip sealing. Operations will commence at the beginning of May and last until mid-June, depending upon weather conditions. The dates and locations for chip seal projects are as follows:

On or around May 3 – State Road 54 near Bedford from S.R. 45 to S.R. 58 and then from S.R. 58 to S.R. 37

On or around May 5 – S.R. 458 near Bedford from S.R. 158 to the end of the highway

On or around May 9 – S.R. 56 near Paoli from East County Road 75 North to S.R. 337

On or around May 16 – S.R. 62/66 west of Leavenworth from S.R. 237 to the S.R. 66 east junction

On or around May 22 – S.R. 62 east of Ferdinand from S.R. 145 to S.R. 37

On or around May 26 – S.R. 62 From the Boonville city limits at West Maxville Road to just west of U.S. 231

On or around June 6 – S.R. 257 Near Stendal and Velpen from S.R. 56 to the end of the highway.

On or around June 14 – S.R. 356 from the Petersburg city limit to S.R. 257

Chip sealing helps extend pavement life by keeping good roads in good condition. The treatment seals small cracks in the pavement prevents potholes from forming. In addition, the stone chips improve friction for stopping and skid resistance in rain, ice and snow. Chip-seal is one of INDOT’s most effective pavement preservation methods. Studies show that every $1 invested in chip seal operations saves $6 to $14 in future roadway costs.

These chip seal projects do require full road closures, though local traffic will have access to the point of closure. Possible loose stone and dust could potentially create a traffic hazard. Full closures also improve the quality of the finished surface and productivity during operations, reducing costs. Depending upon length, most chip seal projects can be completed within a week. On average, chip seal operations add three to five years of life to pavement.

In 2014, INDOT partnered with Purdue University research the state’s chip-seal program. From 2014 to 2016, labor and equipment costs were reduced from $2,039 to $1,544 per lane mile, or about $500. In 2017, INDOT will complete 162 lane miles in southwest Indiana in just under six weeks.