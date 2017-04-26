Fashion meets safety with hidden GPS tracker in a new handbag line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local company is trying to make self defense fashionable. The Aubry Lane hand bags are equipped with an SOS button and a GPS tracker. The technology is hidden in a secret compartment that you can slide your hand into and call or text for help.

"An SOS and GPS device that's in every single bag so that people can call for help if they need it up to five emergency contacts and they can be tracked almost anywhere in the world," Aubry Lane, Creative Director Hallie Geyh said.

You press the button for three seconds prompting the cell phone like device to call or text your emergency contacts. The text sends a google maps alert letting your contacts know where you are. Next is a phone call to your list.

The purses range from $200 to $400 for the bag and technology. The owner of the School of Self Defense says if you don't have a gadget like this you should still be prepared to defend yourself.

"Self-defense situations are fast. The really only reliable way to protect yourself regardless of the money is to have proper training," Michael Valenti said.

