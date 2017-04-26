× Father found not guilty of murder, but guilty of neglect in ‘Baby Janna’ case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A jury has found a father not guilty of murdering his newborn daughter, but he was found guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The verdict came down Wednesday evening.

Jeff Fairbanks was charged with murder after his 3-month-old daughter Janna Rivera disappeared in 2015. The “baby Janna” case prompted a massive search effort across the Indianapolis area.

In an exclusive interview with FOX59, Fairbanks admitted he found his daughter dead and panicked. Fairbanks also confessed that he wrapped Janna in a blanket before driving around for hours and eventually putting her body in a dumpster.

That was before he was charged with murder. He later changed his tune.

Court documents show that Fairbanks sometimes covered Janna’s face with a pillow to stop her from crying. On one of those instances, on May 28, 2015, the baby reportedly died in his bed.

Investigators spent months searching landfills and eventually recovered a blanket, but never recovered Janna’s body. Without a body, legal experts say it was impossible to scientifically prove how baby Janna died, making it hard to prove murder.