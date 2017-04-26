× Governor Holcomb signs bill to strengthen background checks for teachers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Holcomb signed a bill into law Wednesday that will strengthen background check requirements for Indiana education employees.

House Enrolled Act 1079 will tighten the expanded background check requirement on new state education employees to before or within 30 days of their start date.

State Rep. Thompson, who sponsored the bill, said current school employees will now undergo background checks every five years.

“Hoosier families should feel confident that their children have a safe learning environment at school,” said Thompson, a retired teacher. “Requiring extensive background checks on new and current employees allows schools to properly evaluate those who are in regular contact with students throughout the school year.”

The new law also requires Indiana schools to conduct a child protection index check on new employees within 60 days of their start date.

Thompson said the law requires the Department of Education to revoke an employee’s license if they have been convicted of a child-related offense.