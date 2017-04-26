How to dress for success in the summer

It is starting to feel like summer time already and it is not even May just check today’s 80 degree forecast. So how do you dress for success without the sweat! Fashion expert Ashley Stylz is here with tips on how look professional in the summer without all of the layers.

Ashley is also hosting a fashion exchange next month. If you are looking for gentally used clothing or want to donate some of your clothes, contact Ashley on her website. The event is Free to the public.

Clothing Exchange

May 20th at Manual High School from 10am-4pm

Come sell you new or gently used clothing

$30 seller tables

Register at EventBright

Donation Boxes set for Juliann Center

Ashley also has an update on the winners of her Prom Makeover Contest. Chris & Delaney wrote beautiful essays so she picked them as her winners. Chris goes to the prom in May but Delany looked stunning for her big day.