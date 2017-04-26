× IMPD officer fires weapon; investigation underway on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating activity involving one of their officers, including discharge of a service revolver.

The incident unfolded shortly before 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of E. Raymond St. Officers were called to the scene for an investigation that escalated, leading to an officer’s decision to discharge their weapon.

This is a developing story and we will share additional information when it becomes available.