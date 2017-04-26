× In the 80s today but a cold front brings rain and a cool down for Thursday

Good Wednesday morning everyone! We are off to a dry and mild start with temperatures in the lower 60s. This afternoon is looking toasty but a cold front sitting to the west will usher in cooler air tomorrow.

Both the morning and evening commutes look pleasant with dry conditions.

Today temperatures surge into the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies.

A lot of the day will be dry with rain holding off until about 8pm in our western counties.

The storms will move east during the overnight hours with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Severe weather is not anticipated.

Rain will still be on radar as we start Thursday and it looks to clear out of the state around midday.

Some hefty rainfall totals up to 1.5″ are possible, especially northwest of Indy.

Significantly cooler air arrives Thursday keeping highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures already begin to warm up through the weekend before another cool down to start next week.