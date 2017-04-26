× Indianapolis Zoo announces summer concert schedule, new venue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Zoo has announced the opening of their brand new 40,000 square-foot Bicentennial Pavilion and an exciting concert schedule that it will house.

Zoolapalooza and Animals and All That Jazz will offer 10 nights of music, food, animals and fun from mid-June through early August.

The first half of the concert season will get under way with Zoolapalooza, which is in its seventh year. Zoolapalooza will provide live music every Friday night from June 16 through July 14.

2017 Zoolapalooza Schedule:

6/16 – My Yellow Rickshaw

6/23 – The Impalas

6/30 – The Bishops

7/7 – Jennie DeVoe

7/14 – Dave and Rae

Now in its thirtieth season, Animals and All That Jazz will showcase a range of distinctive artists and music styles. It kicks off on July 7 and continues every Thursday through Aug. 3.

2017 Animals and All That Jazz Schedule:

7/6 – Rob Dixon

7/13 – Appalatin

7/20 – Cowbell Jazz featuring Yvonne Allu

7/27 – West Central Quartet

8/3 – Mark Buselli’s BSU Gatos

For all concerts, music will play from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with animals and rides available until 7 p.m.

Each concert will also feature a different menu of specialty food items and a full bar.

Summer concerts are free for Zoo members and included with regular admission. Discount tickets will be available at Indiana Members Credit Union locations.