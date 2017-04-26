× New grave marker in the works after WWII veteran’s is found on side of road

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.– Investigators say a bronze grave marker found on the side of the road was misprinted, and likely never placed on the correct burial plot.

The marker had the name “David D. Gray” on it, but it was determined it was supposed to read “David C. Gray,” who served in WWII.

Gray was buried in Miller Cemetery in Wells County. Investigator Jeff Stanley drove to the cemetery and found the headstone for Gray’s parents. Adjacent to the headstone was a cement footer with no maker. Cemetery maps and plot markers suggest this is where Gray was buried in 1993.

Officials say the maker was probably never placed on the burial plot, possibly because of the misprint.

Zachariah Fikes of Purple Hearts Reunited is submitting paperwork to the U.S. Army to have a new grave marker made with the correct name. Tyler Whitaker, from Wearly Monuments in Muncie, agreed to clean, polish and install the new grave marker free of charge if the correct gravesite was located.

The marker with the incorrect name will be shipped back to Leavenworth, Kansas for destruction.

