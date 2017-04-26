PICTURES: Severe weather rips through central Indiana, funnel cloud spotted in Madison County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Severe weather has rolled across central Indiana Wednesday night.

Authorities in Madison County confirmed citizen and law enforcement reports of a funnel cloud traveling eastbound. It was reported traveling from the Hamilton County line into Frankton along 500N and 600N.

EMA is currently blocking traffic on 500W near 850N due to a tree limb across the road. Power outages are also reported in the area.

Check out a wide variety of your storm pictures that have been sent in.