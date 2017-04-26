PICTURES: Severe weather rips through central Indiana, possible funnel cloud spotted in Madison County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Severe weather has rolled across central Indiana Wednesday night.

Authorities in Madison County say they received multiple reports of a funnel cloud in the area. It was reported traveling from the Hamilton County line into Frankton along 500N and 600N.

EMA is currently blocking traffic on 500W near 850N due to a tree limb across the road. Power outages are also reported in the area.

