Police investigate third report of sexual assault at IUPUI, person of interest identified

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police at IUPUI say there was a third report of sexual assault in just the past week.

On Tuesday, we told you about a rape report on April 21 at the Riverwalk Apartments, and also a report of fondling on April 24 in the 900 block of West New York Street.

Police believe the suspect is the same person in both cases, and yesterday they identified and interviewed a person of interest in connection with the assaults.

Police are now telling us that a third person reported an incident of sexual assault to police yesterday around noon. She said it happened in the middle of campus on West New York Street, near the White River Trail downtown.

An IUPUI spokesperson tells us the suspect description that the victim reported to police matches the same suspect description in the first two incidents.

Police are still investigating the case, and no one has been arrested at this point in time.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is encouraged to call the IU Police Department – Indianapolis at 317-274-7911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).