Storm chances return Wednesday night for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s been an unseasonably warm and windy day in central Indiana with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures have reached the low 80s with this strong south wind.

Showers and thunderstorms were pushing through Missouri and southwest Illinois at 2:30 p.m. This activity looks to continue northeast bound and make its way into Indiana this evening (if it holds together). However, the best chance of rain and thunderstorms will arrive late tonight into the overnight as a cold front approaches. Some storms that develop may be strong with high winds and locally heavy rainfall.

Aside from rain, which we’ll be dealing with Thursday morning, temperatures will be cooling. We’ll have a high temperature for Thursday in the upper 60s which will be reached around midnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s through much of the day with a decrease in cloud cover. It will also be windy again.

A warm front is slated to lift north across central Indiana on Friday and where this sets up, will play a roll in storm chances. Right now it looks like we’ll have a chance of storms with the greater risk of severe weather near and south of Indianapolis Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday also look stormy. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 70s in the afternoons. Dew points will go up to the 60s and it will be humid over the weekend. Models suggest the potential for a couple inches of rain. Given the environment, there may be a risk of flash flooding. Along with the flash flood threat, there may also be a severe weather threat so stay tuned! –Danielle Dozier