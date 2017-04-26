× Students at IUPUI raise awareness about sexual assault as police investigate 3 sexual assault reports in 3 days

INDIANAPOLIS, — The investigation continues on the IUPUI campus after a man is accused of sexually assaulting 3 woman in 3 days.

Police have identified and interviewed a likely suspect in the case.

Police say they were able to identify a possible suspect quickly because their campus wide alert resulted in numerous tips.

Wednesday was a sunny day at IUPUI. A little warm for blue jeans, but denim is still a common sight because it’s “Denim Day.” A day meant that is to raise awareness about sexual assaults on campus.

“Regardless of what someone is doing rape is rape and it’s always wrong,” said IUPUI student Alexis Pless.

Alexis spent her morning handing out denim pins. The timing coincides with three reports of sexual assaults on the IUPUI campus likely tied to the same suspect who has since been identified by police. That break in the case made everyone feel a lot safer.

“We caught the person and that has a lot to do with the fact that we’ve created a campus where people are safe reporting,” said Pless.

Campus police say they first took a report of a rape at the Riverwalk Apartments on Friday. On Monday two women claim they were fondled along New York street.

All three incidents occurred before police tracked down the possible suspect. Police say the campus wide alert system worked as intended by keeping students informed and maybe helping solve the case.

“For one it alerted the campus but it also helped victims come forward where they first weren’t comfortable because they thought they were the only one,” said IUPUI police detective Kimberly Minor.

According to IUPUI’s most recent annual security report, in 2015 there were 3 rapes and 3 reports of illegal fondling on campus. In 2014 there were 5 reported rapes and 4 cases of fondling.

That’s why campus police say 3 reports in 3 days connected to the same suspect is unusual.

“It’s a rarity. It’s a safe campus. It doesn’t happen often to have guy do so many in a short span of time,” said Minor.

Although the suspect has been identified by police, no arrests have been made.

Police say that man has been removed from the campus and they hope charges will be filed soon.