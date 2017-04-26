× Summer-like storms on the warmest day of 2017; Severe threat ends

SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY EVENING

A cluster of fast moving thunderstorms entered southwest Indiana after producing a history of damming winds and large hail. The storms expanded northeast rapidly after 6 pm and prompted several severe thunderstorm warnings.

Temperatures topping out at June levels and even a boost in humidity was felt across the state. The high of 83-degrees is the warmest of the year and the fourth 80-degree day of 2017. April 2017 is now the second warmest on record to date.

Radar scans showed inbound wind gust to 70 mph at times within the storms along with large hail. Thunderstorms are selective and can be seen clearly as evident in the hail track plot Wednesday evening from Guardian radar.

Reports of gold ball size hail were reported in Boone county near Lebanon. Powerful wind gusts topping 73 mph were also reported in Tipton county near Sharpsville.

The storms also produced the ominous clouds as they approached. Called shelf clouds – these roll out in advance of strong to severe thunderstorms.

By 8 pm the strongest of the storms have raced into northeast Indiana with the severe threat diminishing. We captured several of the shelf clouds on out camera network Wednesday evening.

WARMEST DAY OF THE YEAR

