× Woman receives hateful letter over handicap parking space

BEECH GROVE, IN– A 28-year old mother became the target of a nasty letter all over a handicap parking space. Now she’s reminding others to think before they speak.

“You never know what your words could mean to someone,” Emily Frye said.

The five-month pregnant woman said while running errands with her daughters in Beech Grove, she parked in one of several open handicap spots near a Kroger with her handicap tag. She got back to her car to find an expletive filled note on her windshield calling her lazy.

While she looks healthy, Frye said that’s simply not true.

She said she suffers from a life threatening heart condition and physical activity can trigger episodes. She received the handicap placard two years ago.

“No one’s more upset about it than I am and I think that’s why it was so disheartening to those words when she has no clue. You know why I have it why I need to take advantage of it sometimes,” Frye said.

Frye said she was cleared to drive.