Better late than never, dry April to close wet; Multi-day rain and storm threat starts Friday

COOL DOWN
To good to be true – From June to March in one day! Temps have dropped to 57° at 4 pm – normal for March 28th. DOWN nearly 30-degrees in most locations.
Low temperatures return to near normal overnight lowering into the middle 40s by early Friday morning.
DRY APRIL TO TURN WET
We could use more rain and we will get it! April 2017 has turned dry – now 15th driest all-time with only 1.49″ of rain. The rain threat returns starting Friday afternoon and night.
A multi-day rain event is to begin to unfold as we enter the weekend. A stretch of occasional showers and thunderstorms through Monday morning will being healthy totals.
A front will stall then slowly move north as a spring storm chugs northeast starting Friday night and provides the focus for rounds of showers and thunderstorms into Monday morning.
Near the front Friday, a few stronger storms and heavy downpours could occur into early Saturday morning. A portion of central and southern Indiana is out looked by the Storm Prediction Center for a possible severe storm or two. A watch box may be required Friday evening or night.
At this time heavy downpours are to greet us early Saturday then thin in coverage and intensity as the front moves slowly north by Saturday afternoon. We are seeing that dry hours could emerge especially Sunday but will fine tune through Friday.
Rainfall numbers are healthy, with 2-3 inch totals possible by Monday. Locally higher amounts are likely in and around frequent thunderstorms.
Due to the dry weather recently (April nearly 2″ below normal) flooding isn’t a major concern but heavier thunderstorms could produce local flash flood issues. Still to early for advisories at this time but trends will be monitored.