Better late than never, dry April to close wet; Multi-day rain and storm threat starts Friday

COOL DOWN

To good to be true – From June to March in one day! Temps have dropped to 57° at 4 pm – normal for March 28th. DOWN nearly 30-degrees in most locations.

Low temperatures return to near normal overnight lowering into the middle 40s by early Friday morning.

DRY APRIL TO TURN WET

We could use more rain and we will get it! April 2017 has turned dry – now 15th driest all-time with only 1.49″ of rain. The rain threat returns starting Friday afternoon and night.