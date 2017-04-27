Camp Little Red Door offers new family experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- One of the oldest camps for kids with cancer is expanding, offering an a brand new experience for the entire family.

“Camp Little Red Door” is a week long camp at Bradford Woods for kids ages 8 to 18 who are in active cancer treatment or remission. It’s a place where they can just "be a kid" and meet others who understand what they’re going through. Now, those kids can share the joy of camp with their loved ones during a new family weekend in the spring and fall.

“This is the first Spring Family Camp, a time to bring the parents in and show them — this is what your kids are experiencing during summer camp,” said Little Red Door Health Education Coordinator Tina Jacob.

“It’s a time for them to bond and meet other families going through similar experiences,” Jacob said.

Camp goers like Megan Broviak jumped at the opportunity to include their family this spring. Broviak learned about Camp Little Red Door after she’d been diagnosed with cancer at age 9.

“I heard about it at the hospital one day. I came here for the first summer camp and it was just amazing,” Megan said.

Now, at 11 years old, Megan is showing her family around the first-ever family weekend -- and her mom is a first-time zip liner!

“Uhhh, I can’t believe I’m doing this!” Anne Broviak said.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever done that and I’m afraid of heights!” she said after trying out the zip line.

“One of the reasons we wanted to come is because she always talks about how much fun she has and we wanted to experience that too and she wanted to show us around camp,” Broviak said.

Megan says she hopes others will be inspired to check out the camp and bring their family members in the fall.

“I’ve learned it’s good branch out to new people and it’s always fun to try new things,” Megan said.

“Even though something bad might happen, it’s not the end of the world. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

The first Fall Family Camp is set for October 6th through the 8th. For more information, click here.