Colts select safety Malik Hooker at no. 15 overall

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Colts have drafted S Malik Hooker with their first round pick tonight.

Hooker spent three seasons at Ohio State, but was red-shirted in 2014. He took over free safety last year, earning All-Big Ten honors.

Hooker was a ball hawk last year, netting 7 interceptions and 3 touchdowns.

This was the first pick by new GM Chris Ballard, who has been overhauling the roster since he took over.

Last year, the Colts selected C Ryan Kelly at no. 18 overall.