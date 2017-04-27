× Families of Delphi murder victims unveil plans for honorary softball fields, fundraiser

KOKOMO, Ind. – The families of Abby Williams and Libby German plans to build softball fields to honor the Delphi murder victims.

During a press conference Thursday evening, family members said they plan to raise money for the project at an event at the Dusty Boot Saloon in Kokomo on July 15.

An organizer at the announcement said they plan to have multiple acts perform at the “Abby and Libby Field of Dreams Memorial Concert.”

Family members say they want the complex to include a couple softball fields and a park, where the girls can be remembered.

“We’ll find peace when we walk through our park,” said Abby’s mother. “We know the girls will be there. They’ll be there.”

When asked about how they feel the murder investigation is going, one family member said they have faith in the detectives handling the case.

“We believe in the police. We believe they’re doing their job right.”

No timeline has been set for the complex, but the families are hoping to throw the first pitch next spring.

Watch the press conference below: