Firefighter in Lafayette accused of exposing himself after offering to help woman fix car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A firefighter in Lafayette is accused of exposing himself and trying to grope a woman after offering to fix her car.

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Scott Galloway, Taylor Jero, 27, of Lafayette approached a woman and asked if he could help her work on a “broken down car” in her driveway, the Journal & Courier reports.

When they went into the garage to get a tool, the victim told police Jero tried to grope her. When she pushed him away, he exposed himself and began masturbating.

The victim called police to report the incident, and Jero was arrested after she pointed him out to police in the 2000 block of Iroquois Trail.

Jero faces a preliminary charge of sexual battery.

Wea Township Fire Chief Justin Commons confirmed to the Journal & Courier that Jero is a member of the volunteer fire department, and he is currently suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.