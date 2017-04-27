× Gov. Eric Holcomb set to sign road funding plan, new budget during Statehouse ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to sign the state’s new $32 billion, two-year budget and a bill hiking gasoline taxes by 10 cents a gallon in order to boost road funding.

Holcomb will be joined by several Republican legislative leaders for Thursday afternoon’s Statehouse ceremony that comes less than a week after this year’s General Assembly session ended.

The first-year Republican governor has praised the budget plan approved by the GOP-dominated Legislature. That includes funding increases of about 1.7 percent for K-12 schools each of the next two years.

The road funding plan aims to pump an average of $1.2 billion more a year into infrastructure work, with money coming from the gas tax increase and new vehicle registration fees.