Indianapolis man reunited with dog 5 months after he went missing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was reunited with his dog five months after he went missing.

KJ, an older male beagle/lab mix, went missing on November 21 on Indy’s west side in the area of 21st and Raceway.

KJ’s owner Wes Capito made a plea for assistance in locating KJ on Indy Lost Pet Alert. However, several months passed and he thought all was lost.

He was planning to move away from the city, when he was surprised with good news. A woman posted a photo of KJ on Facebook saying she found him! One of Capito’s friends saw it and alerted him.

It’s unclear at this point where KJ has been for the past five months; Capito is just happy to have him back.

“I always thought in my heart that he was still alive. I told my buddy, ‘Look at the face of this dog. How could you not love this dog?’” Capito said.

Finally, with coordination through IACS, KJ and Capito have been reunited!

"Wes' case was unique because we all got emotionally invested by the end of it. He came back repeatedly. We haven't seen someone so passionate,” IACS spokesperson Madi Gregory said.

Indianapolis Animal Care says if your pet disappears, the first step is to contact indylostpetalert.com so their network of followers can help find your loved one.