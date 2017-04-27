Morning showers with a cool and breezy afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Thursday everyone! Showers are on going this morning associated with a cold front pushing into the region.

We dry out around midday with a few peeks of sunshine through out the rest of the day.

Temperatures will drop off behind the front, sitting in the lower 60s this afternoon.

Another system will produce showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon through the weekend, into early Monday morning. Flooding is a concern as models are indicating rainfall totals could range from 2-4" in Indy.

Next week starts off cool with highs only in the upper 50s Monday! Another system arrives midweek returning soggy conditions to the state.