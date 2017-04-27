× Police: Elwood couple arrested for meth, pills and 7 firearms

ELWOOD, Ind. – Authorities in Elwood arrested a couple after they received a report of a child in a diaper wondering around with no supervision.

Sam Hobbs, 39, and Megan Coubert, 32, were arrested after authorities obtained a search warrant on their home at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

After the search warrant was served in the 2500 block of Main Street, officers reportedly found around 75 grams of crystal meth, 3.2 pounds of marijuana, 7 firearms, pills, scales, paraphernalia and over $6,000 in cash.

Both were charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.