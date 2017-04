× RECIPE: Chocolate Peanut Butter Fruit Dip

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fruit Dip

1 C creamy peanut butter

1 medium ripe banana

1 8 oz package of low-fat cream cheese, softened

6 to 8 TB of low sugar chocolate syrup (to taste)

Add all of the ingredients to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until combined OR add to a bowl and mix with a spatula until thoroughly combined.

Refrigerate, keeps for 3 days.