RECIPE: Grilled Cajun Beef Steaks
- 4 New York Strip beef steaks, roughly 8 to 10 ounces each
Cajun rub
- 3 tablespoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon cayenne red pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground white pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
In a small bowl, whisk together Cajun rub spices. Completely coat both sides of steak with Cajun rub. Pat firmly onto steak. Heat grill to medium heat. Grill steaks 7 – 12 minutes or until desired doneness (135⁰F for medium-rare). Turn steaks once or twice with tongs. Let rest 3 minutes before cutting.
Makes 4 large steaks with rub (6 to 8 servings)
Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD