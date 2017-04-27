RECIPE: Grilled Cajun Beef Steaks

  • 4 New York Strip beef steaks, roughly 8 to 10 ounces each

Cajun rub

  • 3 tablespoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne red pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground white pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons dried thyme
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt

In a small bowl, whisk together Cajun rub spices. Completely coat both sides of steak with Cajun rub. Pat firmly onto steak. Heat grill to medium heat. Grill steaks 7 – 12 minutes or until desired doneness (135⁰F for medium-rare). Turn steaks once or twice with tongs. Let rest 3 minutes before cutting.

Makes 4 large steaks with rub (6 to 8 servings)

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD