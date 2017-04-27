RECIPE: Pepperoni Pizza Pasta Salad

  • 1 lb box of tube shaped pasta, I use mini penne often
  • 1/2 lb of pepperoni from the deli counter, cubed into small pieces
  • 1 8oz package of mozzarella cheese, diced into small pieces (OR cut up 5 string cheese sticks)
  • 1/2 C olive oil
  • 1 C of grape tomatoes, sliced
  • Italian seasonings for sprinkling
  • 1 tsp each of oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, fennel seed, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Cook the pasta in salted water until just al dente.
  2. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking.
  3. You don’t want the pasta to be mushy.
  4. Add to a large lidded bowl.
  5. Then add the meat,cheese and tomatoes, toss to combine.
  6. Drizzle over the olive oil.
  7. Finish off with the seasonings and toss.
  8. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours to let the flavors combine