RECIPE: Pepperoni Pizza Pasta Salad

Pepperoni Pizza Pasta Salad
- 1 lb box of tube shaped pasta, I use mini penne often
- 1/2 lb of pepperoni from the deli counter, cubed into small pieces
- 1 8oz package of mozzarella cheese, diced into small pieces (OR cut up 5 string cheese sticks)
- 1/2 C olive oil
- 1 C of grape tomatoes, sliced
- Italian seasonings for sprinkling
- 1 tsp each of oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, fennel seed, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Cook the pasta in salted water until just al dente.
- Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking.
- You don’t want the pasta to be mushy.
- Add to a large lidded bowl.
- Then add the meat,cheese and tomatoes, toss to combine.
- Drizzle over the olive oil.
- Finish off with the seasonings and toss.
- Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours to let the flavors combine