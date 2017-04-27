Rockville Road bridge over I-465 to reopen Monday following collision with truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A west side bridge over I-465 that was severely damaged by a truck last January is set to reopen next Monday, May 1.

The truck, carrying a mobile car crusher, inadvertently rose up during transit and struck the Rockville Road overpass, according to Indiana State Police. Officers on the scene likened the damaged pavement to earthquake damage.

The armature on the car crusher reportedly raked along the underside of the bridge and punched up the pavement, raining concrete down on other vehicles.

One woman was taken to Eskenazi with non life threatening injuries.She's one lucky lady after sections of the overpass fell into her car pic.twitter.com/cGuS0aRMVn — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 10, 2017

Crews have been working to repair the bridge ever since. Officials were racing to open the overpass before the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, INDOT, Rieth-Riley Construction and subcontractors, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles and the Gordon Pipers will gather to celebrate the completion of the construction.