West side of White River getting ‘workforce housing’ and more retail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new mixed use development is being planned for the west side of White River that will target households who earn $40,000 to $60,000 annually.

The new development, called Riverview, is spearheaded by Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana in partnership with Strategic Capital Partners. The $26 million project funded through both public and private measures.

The development is located east of the Goodwill headquarters at Michigan St. and White River Parkway.

“Creating affordable housing options for this middle-income range is a perfect fit for our mission to empower people to increase their independence and reach their potential,” said Kent Kramer, Goodwill president and CEO. “It also helps keep these workers in the neighborhood, closer to their downtown employers and they will contribute to the vitality of our area.”

Riverview will feature 200 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Amenities include off-street parking, a fitness center, coffee bar and outdoor areas. The project will also include first-floor retail and office space for Goodwill workforce job training programs.

The area has seen recently development, a 34,000 square foot YMCA, other apartments, grocery store and a Goodwill have popped up in the neighborhood.