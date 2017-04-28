× Butler’s Chris Holtmann signs extension through 2024-2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler basketball head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2024-2025 season.

Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier announced the deal Friday. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Last year, Holtmann signed an extension with the university that would keep him with Butler through the 2021-2022 season. The new agreement extends that deal.

Collier described Holtmann as a “tremendous ambassador for Butler and the Butler Way” and said the contract extension would allow the program to maintain momentum.

During his three seasons as head coach, Holtmann has steered the Bulldogs to a 70-31 record. Butler finished this past season at 25-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. The Bulldogs were 14-5 against 12 teams that made the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Significant wins included Arizona, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Vermont, Bucknell and Villanova (Butler beat the defending national champions twice).

“Butler truly is a special place, and my family and I are thankful to be part of a great academic institution and an athletics department that is a source of pride for those who embrace Butler and The Butler Way,” Holtmann said. “Our student-athletes, our staff, and so many throughout our campus are remarkable at what they do, and I’m excited to continue to work alongside them.”

Butler finished second in the Big East after being picked to finish sixth in the preseason coaches poll. Those same coaches selected Holtmann as the conference’s coach of the year. He was also a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award for the second time in three seasons.