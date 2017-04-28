3 suspects taken into custody after shots fired during early morning burglary and chase

Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker spends Draft Day visiting children’s hospital

Posted 9:41 AM, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:42AM, April 28, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NFL draft is undoubtedly a very stressful and exciting experience for many young players hoping to get a shot to play professionally.

Many players invited to the draft flew out to Philadelphia to experience the big stage and the excitement yesterday in person. But that wasn’t the case for Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker.

Instead, the Pennsylvania native and former Ohio State safety chose to stay close to home so he could spend his day visiting the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.