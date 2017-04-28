× Court docs: Delaware County man arrested after trying to solicit sex from deputy posing as teen

MUNCIE, Ind.– Police say a man was arrested in Delaware County after allegedly sending a nude photo to a person he thought was a teenager.

The 15-year-old girl Christopher Lung thought he had been chatting with was actually a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy, court documents show.

The deputy had placed an ad on Backpage.com, posing as a teen runaway. Lung asked what the teen needed, and the deputy said a bit of cash and a place to stay.

Lung allegedly asked for favors in return for helping the “teen.” He sent her a new photo and arranged to meet her at a nearby mall.

When Lung arrived, several police units where there waiting for him. While speaking with police, Lung said this was his first time going after a minor but not his first time on the website. He admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong, according to court documents.

He told officers “this was going to ruin (his) life forever.”

Lung faces charges of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.