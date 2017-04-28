× Delaware County law enforcement, addiction recovery participants team up to fight drug epidemic

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN– Police in Delaware County and those recovering from addiction are teaming up to battle the drug epidemic from the same side.

Law enforcement and participants in the Road to Redemption Addiction Recovery Program are preparing for a basketball tournament organized by Indiana Conservation Officers.

“The people that we’re gonna be playing with we may have dealt with on calls before so it’s definitely gonna be a unique situation,” Indiana Conservation Officer Jordan Brand said.

Friday, the soon-to-be teammates met for the first time at Tabernacle of Praise Church.

“We as police officers are used to putting people in jail for doing wrong, we’re not used to coming back and shaking their hands and applauding them when they start doing right,” DNR Conservation Captain William Browne said.

They shared dinner and stories of how addiction has touched their lives before suiting up for games next month.

“So that they know we’re not just the bad guys, that we’re there for them,” Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley said.

It’s a message those recovering, like Mark Morey, heard. He said he’s battled addiction for more than a decade and is now a treatment coordinator.

“It’s amazing to be doing this to be on the same team with them,” Morey said.

The tournament is scheduled for May 13th.