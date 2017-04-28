Family donates over $50,000 to Noblesville Parks Foundation

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Noblesville Parks Foundation recently received a donation of over $50,000 for a generous local family.

Bob and Maureen Anderson, of Noblesville, want to give back to the community that they have spent several years in.

“We are very grateful to the Andersons for their donation and the impact it will make to the community they love,” said Parks Foundation President Anne Merrell. “Tentative plans for the donation are to create an agricultural education playground. We find it fitting that the Anderson’s gift will be related to children and farming.”

Bob was a farmer of more than 3,000 acres in the Hazel Dell and 156th St. area and the couple has volunteered with Meals on Wheels and First Christian Church.

“Farming, God and the weather have been good to us and we want to share with the Noblesville community,” Bob said.

The Parks Foundation made the announcement at its third annual Parks & The Arts Mayor’s luncheon on Friday.