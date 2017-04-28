Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy responds to residential alarm, finds turkey trying to break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. - A Hendricks County Sheriff's Deputy didn't find the type of intruder he was expecting when he answered a report of a home alarm going off Thursday.

Deputy John Pionke responded to the 6000 block of CR 500 N. and didn't find a human being trying to break-in to a resident, he found one loud turkey.

According to their Facebook post, "The suspect was located at the scene but returned to the woods prior to apprehension. He was described as short with a round build and possibly goes by the name Tom."