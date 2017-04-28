× INDOT scheduling more bridge work for eastern Indiana roadways

WAYNE COUNTY. Ind. — In an area of the state that is already scheduled for major bridge work along I-70 in Wayne County, INDOT officials have also announced that a nearby road that funnels traffic to and away from I-70 will also have a couple of bridges under construction starting in mid-May.

Contractors plan to close State Road 38 for up to 90 days starting on or after May 15 for construction on two bridges which include replacing the bridge over Nolands Fork and rehabilitating the bridge over Long Creek. The bridges are less than 300 feet apart and located about a mile and a half between U.S. Highway 35 and Centerville Road.

During the road closure, detour signs will direct highway traffic south to Interstate 70 via State Road 1 and U.S. 35. All work on the project is expected to be complete before December.