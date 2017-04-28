× Police evacuate portion of Attica after man found with explosives in van

ATTICA, Ind. — Police say a western Indiana man has been arrested after being found with explosives in his van.

Attica Police Chief Bob Cole tells WLFI-TV the 28-year-old man was found Friday morning wearing a bulletproof vest, and other bulletproof vests were found in the van.

WLFI reports a portion of the city located about 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis has been evacuated, but how much wasn’t immediately clear.

Cole says probation officers checking on the man located him inside the van. He says the man was on probation for drug charges out of neighboring Montgomery County.

WLFI reports an Indiana State Police bomb squad is searching the van and assessing the items it found.

Cole says investigators also will search a nearby apartment where the man has been staying.