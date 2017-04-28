Police in Lawrence respond to fatal two-vehicle crash on Pendleton Pike
LAWRENCE, Ind. – Authorities in Lawrence responded to a fatal two-vehicle accident on Friday night.
Police responded to the intersection of Pendleton Pike and N. Mitthoefer Rd. just after 7:30 p.m.
One vehicle was reportedly driving west on Pendleton Pike and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto southbound N. Mitthoefer Rd.
That vehicle was t-boned by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Pendleton Pike.
According to police, the injuries of both victims did not appear to be life-threatening, but one victim died at the hospital from cardiac arrest.
This crash is under an investigation.
39.853585 -85.991510