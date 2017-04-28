× Rain or shine, 27th Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure ready to go for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — “We’ve seen the forecast. We hope it doesn’t rain Saturday, but if it does, the Susan G. Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure will continue rain or shine !” – Liz Mensching Communications Manager for the Indianapolis Chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

In its 27th year, the Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure is expected to draw close to 35,000 participants and volunteers for its one day event held at Military Park in downtown Indianapolis.

According to Komen officials, barring severe weather, all events will take place as planned which include:

6:30–8:30 a.m. Registration/Packet Pick-Up (Military Park Shelter)

7:30 a.m. Pink Parade Ceremony

8:20 a.m. Aerobic Warm-up

8:30 a.m. Kids for the Cure® Dash (New York Street)

100-yard dash for children ages 2 – 8. All children participating in the Kids’ Dash must be officially registered for the Race, wearing a Kids’ Dash bib and accompanied by a guardian.

9:00 a.m. Competitive 5K Run Start

9:10 a.m. Non-Competitive 5K Run/Walk Start

9:20 a.m. 1-Mile Family Walk Start

Should weather become a factor Komen officials will alert the media about changes to the day’s activities.

Drivers through downtown can expect various streets to be closed or blocked around the event and on the race route as early as 6:00 a.m. until about noon.

IndGo bus riders should also check on their bus routes to the area that may be altered during the time of this event.