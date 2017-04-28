Storms return later today and continue through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! We are off to a dry start as high pressure sits over the state. It will slide eastward allowing gulf moisture to move in as a warm front lifts north.

Along and south of I-70 are under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity will hold off until after 3 pm and continue through midnight.

Temperatures return to seasonal averages this afternoon, back in the 60s.

Rain and storm chances continue over the weekend. Some showers will be on radar as we start off our Saturday morning.

Another round of storms will push through Indiana in the afternoon and evening hours. More strong to severe storms are possible again.

Flooding will be an issue as we head through the weekend. Several rounds of rain will put rainfall totals from 1 to 4 inches.

The soggy conditions stick with us Monday morning but we start to dry out later in the day. Temperatures will fall below normal again at the beginning of the work week.