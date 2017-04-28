Stormy open to the Weekend; Drenching downpours overnight but we will have dry time

We will see an increases in showers and thunderstorms rest of the evening as the final weekend of April gets underway.

A few gusty/severe storms can not be ruled out later tonight near the warm front in far south central Indiana. A Area highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for a possible watch box overnight. Drenching downpours and spectacular displays of lignting will increase through sunset Friday.

The rain will be heavy at times in and around thunderstorms – which look to be at their peak before sunrise Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding down state and a flash flood watch has been hoisted by the National Weather Service down state. I’m posting the latest forecast radar for 6 am Saturday below.

Rainfall will come in bunches and off a 5 model computer average centered on Indianapolis – 2.28″ of rain is possible with a spread from 1.71″ to 2.75″ through Monday morning. This rainfall will be drawn out and not coming all at once. However, locally higher tallies are very likely in and around thunderstorms and especially in the areas where there are multiple round of thunderstorms. A few localized amounts in excess of 3″ are possible