Stormy open to the Weekend; Drenching downpours overnight but we will have dry time
THUNDERSTORMS ARE ARRIVING FRIDAY NIGHT
We will see an increases in showers and thunderstorms rest of the evening as the final weekend of April gets underway.
A slow moving, northbound warm front will provide the focus for the heaviest of the storms overnight and into early Saturday morning.
A few gusty/severe storms can not be ruled out later tonight near the warm front in far south central Indiana. A Area highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for a possible watch box overnight. Drenching downpours and spectacular displays of lignting will increase through sunset Friday.
The rain will be heavy at times in and around thunderstorms – which look to be at their peak before sunrise Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding down state and a flash flood watch has been hoisted by the National Weather Service down state. I’m posting the latest forecast radar for 6 am Saturday below.
Rainfall will come in bunches and off a 5 model computer average centered on Indianapolis – 2.28″ of rain is possible with a spread from 1.71″ to 2.75″ through Monday morning. This rainfall will be drawn out and not coming all at once. However, locally higher tallies are very likely in and around thunderstorms and especially in the areas where there are multiple round of thunderstorms. A few localized amounts in excess of 3″ are possible
WEEKEND ISN’T A WASHOUT
The slow moving spring storm will bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms but we are still very confident that dry time and extended spells of rain free hours will emerge this weekend.
Heavy rain/t-storms early Saturday will migrate north and thin in coverage and intensity by mid afternoon. As the front moves north the rain threat will move along with it.
I cannot stress enough that the weekend isn’t a washout. We WILL have extended dry time and rain free hours. As it stands right now more so on Sunday than Saturday.
A few showers and t-storms are certainly possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning however the coverage of rain fall will be minimal until later Sunday as a cold front approaches.
Showers and storms will once again increase by Sunday evening and overnight into Monday as a spring storm and attendant cold front pass through the state.
