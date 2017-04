Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Saturday, April 29, is your chance to get rid of unwanted and expired prescription drugs in a safe way.

Over the years, the DEA has taken back more than 7.1 million pounds of drugs.

Special Agent in Charge Greg Westfall stopped by our morning show to tell us why it's so important to dispose of medications safely, and where you can do so during their drug take-back event.

To find a drop off location near you, click here.