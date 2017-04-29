Flash Flood Watch in effect as several more rounds of rain and storms develop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the state until Sunday morning. If you encounter a roadway covered in water, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.

We have already seen a couple inches of rain and more storms could bring an additional 2-4".

Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity will be during the morning hours today. We start to dry out midday as the storms move east with several hours of dry time during the afternoon.

Around 10pm more storms will start to push into west central counties and move east northeast.

We are under a slight risk of severe weather today with large hail and damaging winds the main concerns.

Sunday morning starts off with some showers in the state, but a lot of areas will be dry.

Thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday the threat of severe weather is focused southwest of Indiana. But an isolated strong to severe storm is still possible.

Showers will be ongoing Monday morning as the cold front moves though the state. An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon as the low moves east, but most of the state will remain dry after 11am Monday.

Cooler air arrives behind the rain and storms, high temperatures back near 60º at the beginning of the work week. Another system returns rain chances mid week.